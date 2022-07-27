Man dies after disturbance at York jewellers
A man has died following a disturbance at a jeweller's shop in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident took place at the Mappin and Webb store on Coney Street at 16:40 BST on Tuesday.
A man, in his 30s and from York, was taken to hospital after the disturbance but later died, the force confirmed.
Three men, two aged in their 40s and one aged in his 50s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.
A spokesperson for the force added: "The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and we are not in a position to provide any further details at this time."
Police have asked anyone who was in the store, opposite Boots, or in Coney Street, at the junction of Spurriergate and Market Street, and witnessed the disturbance to contact them.
