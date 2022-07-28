Contactless expansion for Harrogate homeless scheme proposed
Contactless donation points which raise money to tackle homelessness could be installed in more North Yorkshire towns.
Harrogate's three Street Aid terminals could be joined by points in Knaresborough and Ripon, the group said.
Since launching in 2019, Street Aid has raised more than £20,000.
Organisations then administer grants of up to £500 to provide training courses, gym memberships and work equipment.
The project is run by North Yorkshire Police, Harrogate Homeless Project and Harrogate Borough Council.
In a report, Helen Richardson, community safety officer at the council, said Street Aid was having a positive impact on tackling begging and rough sleeping and could expand.
The scheme was introduced after the number of people begging in Harrogate town centre increased and residents became concerned, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Mike Chambers, cabinet member for housing and safer communities at the council, previously said the scheme was about "making a real change" to people on the street.
"Some people assume that giving a few pounds to a beggar is helping them. Sadly, in some instances it may actually keep them on the street," he said.
"Through Harrogate District Street Aid, we can work with our partner organisations to make best use of the money that has been kindly donated, work with homeless people and make a real difference to their lives."