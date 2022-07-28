Samuel Diatta: Tribute to man who died after disturbance at York jewellers
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a man who died following a disturbance at a jewellers in York.
Samuel Diatta, 39, was restrained by a member of staff and other bystanders at Mappin and Webb on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Diatta died later in hospital. Three people were arrested and they have since been bailed.
In a statement, his family described him as a "beloved son and brother" and "a gentle giant who was kind and generous and loved by all who met him".
Mr Diatta's family added that he would be missed by people "across the world" as he was half-Senegalese.
"He was a keen sportsman and supported both the England and Senegal football sides. He also played for York RI rugby team," they said.
"Sadly, in his later teenage years Sam developed mental health issues which stayed with him throughout his life.
"He had a strong Christian faith and with two others led the Christian Union at York College."
The statement adds: "It has caused our family great distress to read some of the news articles online, suggesting Sam was involved in a robbery.
"This is incorrect information, as confirmed by North Yorkshire Police, and we respectfully ask that these rumours stop," Mr Diatta's family said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had received a mandatory referral from the North Yorkshire force in connection with the incident.
It added it would look at if any further action would be taken.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to get in touch with the North Yorkshire force.
