York and North Yorkshire devolution deal worth £540m to be signed
- Published
A devolution deal worth £540m over 30 years for York and North Yorkshire has been agreed.
It means the area will get a directly-elected mayor, subject to councils ratifying the agreement, in May 2024.
The mayor and a new combined authority will have the power to directly invest in transport and housing.
Political leaders in the county will sign the deal with Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark at York's National Railway Museum later.
York and North Yorkshire is the first city and rural region to get a deal similar in scale to that of city regions such as South and West Yorkshire.
The deal is being signed on Yorkshire Day, traditionally marked on 1 August, and Mr Clark said it was an "historic" one.
"It marks the return of powers and resources from London to much of the historic North Riding," he said.
"Levelling up - driving prosperity and opportunity in all parts of Britain - is done best when people locally can forge the future of their area.
"This deal is a big step in that direction."
The agreement includes a £540m investment fund over 30 years, which will allow the mayor to spend money on local priorities such as infrastructure projects and economic development sites.
There will be new powers to improve transport, including the ability to introduce bus franchising, and £22.6m to support building new homes on brownfield land and deliver affordable housing.
The mayor will also gain control of the adult education budget and will take on the role of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner.
The leader of the county council Carl Les said the deal was a "huge opportunity" and would enable the county to take "far greater control".
"An elected mayor representing both York and North Yorkshire would be a powerful figure to have a seat at the table for further negotiations with the government, bringing real and tangible benefits to the region," he said.
City of York Council's leader Keith Aspden said it was a "significant milestone" on the journey to secure devolution for the area.
"This proposed deal could unlock 30 years of investment to improve economic prosperity and long-term opportunities for all of our residents and businesses," he said.
