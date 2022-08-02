Egton Bridge: Gooseberry heavyweights battle it out at annual show
A centuries' old fruit show which sees growers compete for the heaviest gooseberry is set to take place later.
The Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society, established in 1800, claims to be the oldest surviving show in the country.
It runs the show annually on the first Tuesday of August.
After years of holding the event at St Hedda's School, this year's event will take place at Egton Manor, near Whitby, organisers said.
According to past champions, the key to successful gooseberry growing is "attention to detail".
The 2021 event was won by seven-time winner Bryan Nellist after a tense "berry off" with Paul Bennison after both competitor's fruits weighed in at 47.2 g.
Mr Nellist's berry later weighed in at 0.02g more.
Graeme Watson, chairman of the society, said there was nothing to choose between them.
"I don't think we've ever had a dead heat. To my knowledge, it's the closest it's ever been," he added.
In 2019, Mr Watson's own prize-winning fruit weighed in at 64.56g, beating the previous record set in 2013 of 64.49g.
It was described at the time as the "Holy Grail" of gooseberry growing, setting a new world record.
Organisers said The 221st show would be open to the public from 14:00 BST.
