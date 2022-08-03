Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
- Published
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes and more than 12,000 jobs could be built in North Yorkshire.
The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location for the settlement.
According to by Selby Council it will provide "high quality places to live in a rural environment with well-paid employment opportunities".
A public consultation on plans takes place in August before it is examined by the Secretary of State in 2023.
The proposed development forms part of the council's Local Plan, which sets out its approach to development growth in the district up to 2040.
Heronby will be based on a 173 hectare stretch of land to the south of Escrick Road in the village of Stillingfleet, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The village would have its own market square with a high street, new schools and a broad mix of homes. If approved up to 386 new houses will be built per year.
Land at the former Burn Airfield and a site at Church Fenton Airbase were also considered as locations for the new settlement.
Plans have also been put forward to build new homes to the west of Eggborough and in Selby at the Rigid Paper mill, the Industrial Chemicals site, the former Ousegate Maltings and in Crosshills Lane.
Councillors on the executive committee in Selby will consider the proposals at a meeting on Thursday.
Selby District Council will cease to exist in April 2023 due to the area being subsumed into the new North Yorkshire Council.
The council said it hopes the new council carries on its work on the Local Plan.
"Continuation of the work will have significant benefits for the new authority as a large amount of work and financial investment has already been undertaken to support the preparation of the plan to this stage and this is underpinned by robust evidence," a council report said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.