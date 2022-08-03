North Yorkshire: Appeal to find donkey ride and deckchair operators
An appeal has been launched to find an operator to run donkey rides in three resorts on the North Yorkshire coast.
Scarborough Borough Council said it was inviting bids from donkey owners to offer rides in Filey, Whitby and Scarborough.
Operators will be expected to offer rides between Easter and September every year, the authority said.
The council is also looking for someone to run two deckchair hire concessions in Filey.
Donkeys have been a regular feature on local beaches over the years, and are "almost as iconic as buckets, spades and ice cream", according to the authority.
Councillor Jim Grieve, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: "The idea of a seaside resort was conceived on the North Yorkshire coast.
"For some people a visit to Filey, Whitby or Scarborough isn't complete without a donkey ride or soaking up the sunshine from the comfort of a deckchair with sand between their toes.
"While our towns and villages offer much more than just beaches, we are keen to offer an authentic seaside experience for visitors who want that," he added.
The authority said two deckchair hire concessions were on offer in Filey at Coble Landing and at Royal Parade.
Anyone interested in either opportunity should contact the council's estates office.
