North Yorkshire developer given more time to examine sinkhole risk
- Published
Developers behind plans for 30 new homes in North Yorkshire have been given an extra three months to produce a report into the risk of sinkholes.
Newett Homes was granted planning permission for the development in Ripon in February.
However, the firm was given four months to assess ground conditions at the Springfield Close site after a small sinkhole opened up.
The developers have now been handed an extension after work was delayed.
Harrogate Borough Council was told the firm had been hit by "unanticipated delays", but remained "committed to bringing this site forward".
Becky Lomas, an agent for the developers, told a meeting: "Unfortunately, like a lot of the industry at the moment, we have been caught up in delays due to resourcing, capacity and high workloads, and as such the contractors could not get on site as quickly as anticipated.
"I can confirm works have progressed and we are currently at deep bore hole investigations.
"That took place at the end of July and we are just waiting for the results," she added.
The meeting was also told it would have been "counter-productive" to refuse the plans because of the delays, and a new deadline of 30 October had been set, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.