Motorcyclist killed in North Yorkshire two-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on a country road in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened just after 18:30 BST on Thursday near the village of Sherburn-in-Elmet.
A man riding a black Honda motorbike collided with a silver Toyota Hilux 4x4 on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road near the junction with Oxmoor Lane and Scalm Lane, police said.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
