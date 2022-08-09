Recycled plastic bridge in Yorkshire Dales the 'county's first'
A Yorkshire Dales bridge made out of recycled plastic is claimed to be the first of its kind in North Yorkshire.
The newly-installed footbridge crossing Swinney Beck, near Masham, would "last longer than a timber frame", North Yorkshire County Council said.
The old bridge, between Ellingstring and Healey, was replaced after concerns were raised about its condition.
Its replacement will not require maintenance due to the materials used, a council spokesperson added.
County councillor Margaret Atkinson called it a "pioneering addition" to North Yorkshire's public rights of way network.
"I hope it proves a success and more are considered elsewhere in the county," she said.
Richard King, who lives in Ellingstring, found the former bridge partially submerged after storms in November 2020.
He said: "They have replaced it with a handsome, practical and safe new crossing, which should last for many years, and has the added benefit of being made from recycled materials."
