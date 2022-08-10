Harrogate: Plans for 17-room aparthotel submitted
Plans to build an aparthotel in a prominent Harrogate shopping street have been submitted to the council.
The 17-room development is earmarked above the former Next and the Harrogate Discount Store on James Street.
Building owners Countrylarge said its proposal would benefit the local economy by "breathing new life" into the premises.
Harrogate Borough Council is expected to make a decision on the planning application by the end of September.
In a statement sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Countrylarge director Antony Rosindale said: "This planning application will complete the transformation of the building and bring economic benefits to the town centre.
"Our aim is to get started as soon as we can."
Countrylarge previously announced plans to offer the ground floor area of the building to clothing and homeware retailer Oliver Bonas after Next moved to the nearby Victoria Shopping Centre.
The building was left vacant in January when the Harrogate Discount Store closed its doors.
Oliver Bonas' Harrogate store is due to open in September.
