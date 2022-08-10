Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum battle brought village together
- Published
The fight to stop a former RAF base being used as a processing centre for asylum seekers has brought "the community together," a councillor said.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday plans for the site at Linton-on-Ouse, near York, had been withdrawn.
Residents and the council opposed the decision and mounted a legal challenge.
Councillor Mal Taylor said despite Mr Wallace's comments the legal fight would continue until confirmation was received from the Home Office.
"Until we have it in writing from the Home Office we are still pursuing that legal case," he said.
Mr Taylor, who is both a Hambleton District and North Yorkshire County councillor, said villagers had been "through the mill" since the proposal was first put forward in April.
"It has brought the community together, it has been a real team effort," he said.
The proposals were part of the government's new immigration policy and would have seen up to 1,500 male asylum seekers house living on the base.
Lyn Wilson, who lives in the village, said the plans had caused real anxiety, but the fight had "brought the village together."
"It has got more of a sense of community than I have ever known," she said.
Residents, the area's Conservative MP - Kevin Hollinrake - and the council had expressed concerns about the suitability of the location and the impact on the village and local services.
Ms Wilson said they were also concerned for the wellbeing of the asylum seekers.
"A village isn't a place for a large group of men, there is nothing for them to do, they would been stuck most of the time in a tiny village 10 miles from town," she said.
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak said he was "delighted" the plans had been withdrawn.
Asked about Mr Sunak's comments during a visit to Huddersfield on Tuesday, leadership rival Liz Truss said: "My understanding from the Defence Secretary is that site is not going ahead. So it's a moot point because it won't be going forward."
Campaigners say they intend to hold a celebration in September, however, Ms Wilson said there was still uncertainty about what the base might be used for in the future.
"We might have another battle on our hands," she said.
The government has said it remains committed to "tackling illegal migration" and will continue to search for "appropriate sites for Greek-style asylum reception centres".
