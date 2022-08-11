Samuel Diatta: Police watchdog will not investigate jewellery shop death
- Published
The police watchdog will not examine officers' response to an incident at a jewellers in which a man died.
Samuel Diatta, 39, died in hospital after officers were called to Mappin and Webb, in York, on 26 July, following a disturbance.
North Yorkshire Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.
A spokesperson said medical and police investigations are ongoing.
A referral to the IOPC is standard procedure when someone dies following police attendance at an incident.
The force said: "North Yorkshire Police have been notified by IOPC that they will not be investigating the police's actions in response to the incident, nor have they directed North Yorkshire Police to carry out its own local investigation into the officers' actions."
Mr Diatta was involved in "an altercation with a member of security" at the shop before being restrained by a member of staff and three members of the public, police said.
When officers arrived at the shop at about 16:45 BST he was found to be unresponsive and taken to hospital where he later died.
Police have said there was no evidence suggesting the incident was a robbery.
Four people arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail. The force has not indicated what they were arrested on suspicion of.
Mr Diatta's family have paid tribute to him, with his sister, Téba, describing him as a "lovely, kind, sympathetic, loyal person".
She added the family had still not been told the exact circumstances of his death due to the ongoing investigation, leaving them "stuck in limbo".
North Yorkshire Police said it was pursuing a number of lines of investigation which may take a number of weeks to conclude.
