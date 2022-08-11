Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Endangered giant otter triplets born
- Published
A trio of endangered giant otter pups have been born in South Yorkshire.
The three babies were born at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, as part of a European breeding programme.
The species is threatened in its native Amazonian rain forests by deforestation and hunting, a park spokesperson said.
Animal manager Rick Newton said: "Hopefully it won't be too long before they learn to swim and we see them playing together in their lake.
"It is lovely to have triplet otters born so they will grow up together and it won't be long before we can reveal their gender and pick names."
Mr Newton said it was too early to tell the sex of the new triplets which the park has described as "important ambassadors for their species".
The park said the new arrivals' parents, Alexandra and Orimar, were "doting on the pups", who were born in early July.
Cheryl Williams from the Wildlife Foundation, which is based at the park, said: "It is important we carry on the work to protect otters.
"Despite all that has been done giant otters remain at risk."
