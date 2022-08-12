North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires
- Published
A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires.
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted.
North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on the line on Thursday evening.
Chris Price from the NYMR apologised to customers and said trains would not run until further notice.
The 182-year-old railway, which runs along 24 miles (39km) of steep inclines between Pickering and Whitby, had been using diesel locomotives since July, due to fire risks posed by sparks from steam trains in dry conditions.
Mr Price, the company's CEO, said the company had been "less sustainable" pulling its trains with diesel locomotives and after recent rain had decided to try to run a limited steam service with "a third-party fire service patrolling the lineside".
However, following fires at Grosmont and Goathland the service had been once again suspended, he said.
He added: "The heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully co-operate with the emergency services, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority."
The famous railway has been used as a location for several films including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Phantom Thread.
It is owned and operated by a charitable trust which employs 100 people, also relying on about 1,000 volunteers.
