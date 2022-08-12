Cost of York anti-terror bollards rises to £3.5m
The cost of installing permanent anti-terror bollards in York has risen to £3.5m since the plans were first agreed in 2018.
Sliding and fixed barriers to prevent "hostile vehicle attacks" are to be fitted in the city's pedestrian area.
An extra £1.75m is needed for the scheme. Councillors blamed inflation and the increased price of steel and concrete for the rise.
Police said it was "an unacceptable risk" not to put measures in place.
Temporary anti-terror barriers have been used to protect the city centre and will be put in place around the Christmas market again this year.
Work on permanent barriers, initially priced at £1.8m, will start in January and is expected to be complete by April 2023, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
North Yorkshire Police and Counter Terrorism Police have told the council the measures are necessary.
But councillor Claire Douglas, leader of the Labour group, said the price rise meant less money would be available for road repairs.
She said: "The Liberal Democrat-led council says these measures are urgent for public safety reasons, yet they've taken several years to actually take a decision to install them, leading to costs escalating by almost £2m."
Councillor Andy D'Agorne, the deputy leader of City of York Council, said the authority had been "working to ensure protective measures are in place as soon as possible."