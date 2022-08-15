Norton crash: Motorcyclist killed after bike left road
A man has died after his motorcycle crashed off the road in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened on Beverley Road, Norton, near to the junction with Dairy Way, at 17:30 BST on Sunday.
North Yorkshire Police said the man had been travelling on a Suzuki bike towards North Grimston when it left the road.
No other vehicle was involved, but the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, officers said.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage to contact them.
Police also thanks members of the public who had offered medical assistance until paramedics arrived.
