Lightning strikes during Whitby regatta's firework display
Stormy weather brought a spectacular end to a regatta on the Yorkshire coast as lightning coincided with a fireworks display to light up the sky.
Photographers captured the scene on Monday night as crowds gathered at the end of the three-day event in Whitby.
Thick mist over the harbour had earlier forced the cancellation of a planned display by the Red Arrows.
The event, which began in 1847, is one of the oldest sea regattas on the North East coast.
Rick Shotton, who captured the scene, said he "got drenched during the downpour" but that it was "worth it".
Photographer David Kirtlan, from View Yorkshire, who also snapped a similar image said: "The sea fret was back for the firework display and the rain began with thunder and lightning but the firework display went ahead."
He added: "I almost didn't go out with the camera but last minute dashed down to the harbour to see the display and the rain eased up so I jumped out with the camera."
The misty weather also forced the cancellation of the Sandsend to Whitby sea swim due to safety reasons.
It was the first time since 1988 that the once-popular two-mile swimming race had been due to go ahead.
The regatta started on Saturday and wrapped up with the firework display on Monday night.
