York police to patrol River Ouse by boat over crime rise
- Published
Police will patrol York by boat to stop young people taking drugs, drinking alcohol and setting fire to grass on the banks of the River Ouse.
North Yorkshire Police said it had seen a rise in anti-social behaviour in Acaster Malbis, Naburn and Clifton Ings over the summer.
Youngsters have also been seen jumping into the water, which the force described as "extremely dangerous".
Police will patrol the river alongside crews from York Rescue Boat.
They will then contact officers on foot to deal with issues that they have spotted.
PC Harl Pattison, from the York outer neighbourhood policing team, said: "The Naburn and Acaster Malbis area is a fantastic part of York and we will not allow the reckless behaviour of a few individuals to spoil the enjoyment of residents and visitors."