Calls for 'proper' compensation after NHS infected blood scandal
- Published
A woman left infected with contaminated blood when she was a child has told how "no amount of money will replace having a normal healthy life".
Mel McKay, from Bridlington in East Yorkshire, was among some 4,000 people given blood that led to them developing viruses like hepatitis and HIV.
The government has now agreed to give survivors an initial £100,000 compensation payment.
Ms McKay said she still hoped for a "proper" compensation package.
During the 1970s and 1980s, NHS patients with blood disorders or those who had surgeries were treated with medication imported from the US.
At the time, it was made from the pooled blood plasma of thousands of paid donors, including some in high-risk groups, such as prisoners.
A public inquiry has since looked at recommendations for compensation for victims to cover things such as loss of earnings, care costs and other lifetime losses.
In July the chairman of the public inquiry said affected people should be offered an interim compensation payment, which the government agreed, before a final recommendation is announced next year.
As a young girl, Ms McKay was given a transfusion following open-heart surgery and was left HIV positive.
"Having HIV is affecting my immune system immensely," she said.
"I've now ended up with other health conditions, so I have to take lots of different tablets just to keep me alive."
In 1976, Richard Warwick, of Malton, North Yorkshire, had treatment for a condition called haemophilia when he was a young boy, which also led to him receiving infected blood.
He now says his day-to-day life is "defined by the infections".
"I haven't been able to raise a family with my wife, I haven't been able to have a career," he said.
The £100,000 initial payment had been "a long time coming", he added.
"It's a welcome admission of guilt. It's a long way to go, a first step."
He added while £100,000 might sound like a lot of money, he has had a lifetime of infection.
"I would give everything I own to be free of these infections."
Ms McKay agreed that it was only the beginning of a long journey but accepted it was "a start".
"Hopefully when the inquiry finishes later on next year they'll come up with a proper adequate compensation packet," she said.
"My dream would be to buy a property of my own, because I've never been able to do it and be able to just live a fulfilled life as much as possible."
