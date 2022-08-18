Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire.
Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021.
Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with his killing.
He was granted conditional bail ahead of a further appearance at Leeds Crown Court on 15 September.
Thomas Cressey, 25, of Church Lane, Boroughbridge, also appeared before the same court charged with affray.
He is due before Leeds Crown Court on 7 September.
