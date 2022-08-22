Cost of living: Man blames fuel and food prices for dumping snakes
A man who abandoned three pythons in a bin outside a school has been banned from owning reptiles for seven years.
Samuel Thomas Newton, 35, of Hampton Road in Scarborough, admitted dumping the animals at the town's magistrates' court.
The non-venomous snakes were rescued after a passer-by spotted one hanging from the bin in Sandybed Lane.
Newton, who was fined £623, said the rising cost of food and heating had prompted him to abandon the creatures.
Newton put the snakes in a carrier bag on June 29 and dropped them in the public litter bin, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Two of the pythons were rescued later that day after being spotted by a member of the public. The third was found in grass nearby the following day.
Newton was identified as the owner after a social media appeal but initially denied dumping the animals and said they had been rehomed.
Police said he did not try to rehome them and did not consider their welfare.
PC Graham Bilton said it was an "extremely concerning" case and added: "The actions of Newton were wholly irresponsible and illegal, and on his own admission were 'disgusting'."
Geoff Edmond from the RSPCA said the charity feared more people would have to give up their pets due to the rising cost of living.
The snakes have since been rehomed.