Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork
- Published
The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police.
Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was missing from the car.
The vehicle was seized by police as it was not insured and the driver was reported for "a number of offences", said the spokesperson.
The force said in a social media post: "It's often said that our roads policing officers have eagle eyes but it doesn't take exceptional eyesight to spot the missing bodywork, amongst other things, on this vehicle...
"The driver thought it was okay to go for a test drive around the area with a few key things missing - not something we would advise!"