Sutton-in-Craven: Renewed safety pledge after boy's hit-and-run death
- Published
Efforts to improve safety on a rural road where a boy died in a hit-and-run will continue despite setbacks, North Yorkshire County Council has pledged.
George Lewis, 9, died after being hit by a van as he walked down Sutton Lane in Sutton-in-Craven in September 2021.
In a new report, the council said "excellent" progress to improve safety for pedestrians had been made.
However, attempts to buy land so a path could be built along the road had so far proved unsuccessful, it added.
Sutton Lane is without a footpath for much of its length and pedestrians walking between Sutton-in-Craven and Eastburn are forced to use the road.
Since the fatal collision, hundreds of local residents have petitioned for a footpath to be built along the lane.
North Yorkshire County Council said work to install new signage and lighting had been carried out recently, as well as resurfacing, in a bid to improve safety.
The authority said it remained committed to working with neighbouring Bradford Council - which has responsibility for part of the road - on plans to build a footpath, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The measures already completed "do all they can to improve safety", the report said.
"There is an understanding that the intention remains to acquire land to provide footways along the entire length of Sutton Lane, when possible," it said.
"Members of both authorities will continue to engage with the respective local landowners regarding the purchase or acquisition of adjoining land for the footways."
Bradford Council said it aimed to start works on safety improvements on its part of the road on 19 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.