Filipina teen with no English given top cadet rank
- Published
A girl who arrived in Yorkshire from the Philippines with hardly any English has been appointed to the highest possible rank for an Army cadet.
Ashanti Mai Holden grew up in the Philippines, where she was brought up speaking the native Tagalog language.
She moved to the UK in 2016 and joined the Army Cadet Force in Northallerton.
The 18-year-old's new role as Regimental Sergeant Major means she is now responsible for leading all cadets within Yorkshire (North and West).
Ms Holden, who is in the Northallerton Detachment of Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force, will now command as many as 400 cadets at any one time during the county parade.
She moved to the UK when her British stepfather took up a position in the country and said: "My older brother was in the cadets and loved it so I thought I'd join too.
"Back then there were so many new things to get used to - a new home, a new school, new friends. But the cadets gave me a community and helped me find my place in my new country."
Colonel Fred Owen, commandant of Yorkshire (North and West) ACF, said: "Ashanti Mai is a fine example of what young people can achieve when they put their mind to it and she has truly risen to the very highest pinnacle for a cadet.
"Since joining the cadets she has embraced every opportunity given to her. As well as mastering the English language, she has become a fantastic ambassador for mental health by supporting her fellow cadets throughout the pandemic.
"She is an amazing role model to all those who meet her and I'm delighted that she has succeeded in achieving the rank of Regimental Sergeant Major in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, which has limited her access to some of the courses she's needed."
Ashanti Mai's detachment instructor, SSI Lewis Wilde of Northallerton Detachment, said: "It's been amazing watching Ashanti transform from a shy newcomer with very little English to the outstanding cadet she's now become."
Ms Holden said she hopes eventually to join the Royal Corps of Signals.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.