York Minster: Heritage craft skills campus approved
- Published
Plans for a "world-class" campus to provide training in the skills needed to help conserve York Minster have been approved by councillors.
The £5m scheme will see the Minster stone-yard and deanery transformed into a centre of excellence.
Work on the project could begin next year, a Minster spokesperson said.
Councillor Stephen Fenton said it was an "exciting development" for the city when the scheme was approved at a planning meeting on Thursday.
The Minster's governing body has been concerned about the loss of skills among craftspeople, with several staff nearing retirement.
Alexander McCallion, director of works and precinct at the Minster, said the centre will provide "research, education and training in ancient craft skills".
He told councillors: "This will be a unique facility in the cathedral world and provide York with a truly national and international centre of excellence.
"It will further demonstrate that York is a world leader in heritage conservation and also a city embracing the future with confidence."
York Minster is one of 10 English cathedrals which have their own stonemasonry department.
The proposed centre will deliver training in modern techniques and processes to apprentices and students.
The development will also provide on-site accommodation for new apprentices.
Councillor Rachel Melly said: "I'm always nervous about developments so close to the city walls and the setting of the Minster and so many other heritage buildings, but I think this is done well and it clearly would have really significant benefits in terms of education and heritage."
