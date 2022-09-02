Richmond: Drink-driver banned after falling asleep in ditch

Police were called to reports of an abandoned car and a woman walking down the lane

A drink-driver who was found asleep in a ditch after she crashed her car has been banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

A white Mazda was reported abandoned on Greystone Lane north of Richmond on 13 August at about 22:31 BST, police said.

Officers found two empty bottles of prosecco in the car and discovered Kirsty Eggett, 44, of Low Green in Eppleby, asleep half a mile away.

Eggett pleaded guilty to drink-driving at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said Eggett had the ignition key to the car and was arrested when a roadside breath test recorded that she was nearly three-and-a-half times over the legal drink-drive limit.

PC Lauren Batey from the Hambleton and Richmondshire policing team said: "This is a shocking example of an intoxicated driver who could so easily have caused serious harm to herself and others."

Eggett was also fined £734 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £73 and £85 costs.

