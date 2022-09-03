Helmsley Walled Garden reopens orchid house after major restoration
A visitor attraction has reopened its Victorian orchid house following a £60,000 refurbishment.
The project saw all 976 panes of glass on the structure, part of Helmsley Walled Garden, removed and cleaned.
The glasshouse will now be used as a space for exhibitions, crafts, plants and volunteer events.
Assistant garden manager Tricia Harris said: "We are absolutely delighted by what has been achieved at our beautiful and historic orchid house."
The work was paid for using grants, including £30,000 from the North York Moors National Park Authority.
Public donations were also received.
Ms Harris added: "So many different people and organisations have come together to support this work, and the result is a usable and versatile space that will benefit not only our visitors and staff but also local community groups, artists, craftspeople and our fabulous volunteers."
In 2003, work was carried out to sure-up the orchid house.
Back then, Ms Harris described it as "an absolute wreck", with trees growing through the walls.
The latest phase of the restoration involved turning the building into "a shining example of Victorian design", said Ms Harris.
Briony Fox, director of conservation and climate change at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: "It's a pleasure to be able to support such a community-minded project in the beautiful town of Helmsley.
"The Walled Garden is a well-known and loved feature of the North York Moors, with a fascinating history and it's important this is preserved for the enjoyment of all those who live in, work in or visit the area."
