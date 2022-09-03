Fountains Abbey voted joint-top British heritage attraction
- Published
Fountains Abbey has secured joint top spot in a survey to find Britain's best heritage attraction.
Which? members took part in the survey, which examined value for money, helpfulness of staff and lack of crowds.
The ancient abbey ruins near Ripon, North Yorkshire, shared first place with Royal Yacht Britannia, moored in Edinburgh.
The attractions beat the likes of Stonehenge and Westminster Abbey.
Justin Scully, general manager of the World Heritage Site attraction, said: "We're thrilled. I know from chatting to visitors, the connection to the past and the sense of tranquillity they feel here at Fountains Abbey.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team of staff and volunteers who care for this place and make it so special to so many."
'Calm atmosphere'
The abbey, managed by the National Trust, is one of the largest Cistercian abbey ruins in Europe.
It was a thriving monastic community for 400 years until the dissolution of the monasteries in 1539.
Those who rated the attraction highly in the survey praised the "calm atmosphere' and "leisurely walks" on offer in more than 800 acres of grounds, with the attraction scoring a full five stars for lack of crowds, as well as how accurately the description matched reality.
The Royal Yacht Britannia - now docked permanently on the Firth of Forth in Leith - served the Royal Family for more than 44 years, chalking up more than one million nautical miles and visiting 135 countries.
It was decommissioned in 1997.
Which? said it surveyed 2,944 members between April and May 2022. Members could comment on multiple destinations, with star ratings based on 6,719 experiences.
