North Yorkshire Police officer injured in York assault

A teenager was arrested after the attack on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a Class B drug

Police have shared images of an officer who was left with a head injury after attending a disturbance in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the unnamed officer was injured while on duty in the city on Sunday night.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a Class B drug, the force said.

The teenager remains in police custody, with an investigation being carried out.

Warning: Graphic image of head injury below

Officers said the images "show the reality of assaults on police officers".

Ch Insp Chris Brumfitt, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "An attack on a police officer or an emergency worker is an attack on our family, and we take this extremely seriously.

North Yorkshire Police shared several images of the unnamed officer who was injured on Sunday night

"Officers and emergency service workers are trying to protect the public and do not come to work to be assaulted - anyone who assaults an officer in York or North Yorkshire should expect swift and decisive action."

