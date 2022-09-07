North Yorkshire: Tour of Britain cyclists tackle punishing uphill route
- Published
Cyclists competing in the Tour of Britain race are set to power through North Yorkshire later.
Stage four is due to start in Redcar and finish at Duncombe Park in Helmsley after an "unforgiving" uphill race.
The 93-mile (150km) stage will also take in Whitby and the North York Moors National Park.
Tour of Britain organiser Peter Hodges said the stage was probably the hardest of the entire event with more than 2,600 metres of climbing.
Mr Hodges said local authorities could only support so many races and the cancellation of the Tour de Yorkshire in recent years "provided opportunities for other races".
He added: "It's not the longest of stages, but it's probably the hardest with more than 2,600 metres of climbing and it's up and down all day long, so it will be amazing."
Among the 176 riders taking part are North Yorkshire brothers Charlie and Harry Tanfield, from Great Ayton.
Harry won stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire in 2018, while Charlie is a cycling World Cup gold medallist.
Looking ahead to the race, Charlie said he believed knowing "every bit of road and every single climb" would work to their advantage.
Councillor Simon Myers from North Yorkshire County Council said: "This promises to be a spectacular event, and I have no doubt the people of North Yorkshire will play a large part in making it so.
"The county's residents are renowned for their enthusiasm in embracing cycling events."
The eight-stage event is due to end on 11 September on the Isle of Wight.
