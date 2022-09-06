Whitby East Pier: Man's body found on rocks near harbour

Whitby PierLoop Images via Getty Images
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the entrance to the East Pier while emergency services work

The body of a man has been found on rocks near a North Yorkshire pier, police say.

Emergency services are working at the bottom of Whitby's Henrietta Street where it meets East Pier after the discovery on Tuesday morning.

North Yorkshire Police's Scarborough team have asked people to stay away from the location.

The force said it would update people when it was in a position to provide more information.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics