Whitby East Pier: Man's body found on rocks near harbour
- Published
The body of a man has been found on rocks near a North Yorkshire pier, police say.
Emergency services are working at the bottom of Whitby's Henrietta Street where it meets East Pier after the discovery on Tuesday morning.
North Yorkshire Police's Scarborough team have asked people to stay away from the location.
The force said it would update people when it was in a position to provide more information.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.