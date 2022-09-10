Queen Elizabeth II: Archbishop of York recalls doing jigsaw with Queen
- Published
The Archbishop of York has described sharing a jigsaw puzzle and watching television with the Queen, revealing the "joyfully simple and ordinary" side of her personality.
Recalling a visit to stay with the monarch at Sandringham, Stephen Cottrell said: "It was a great privilege to be alongside her.
"We sat down after dinner and did a jigsaw and the television was on."
He said her decades of service were "woven into the fabric" of the nation.
Archbishop Cottrell was speaking before attending the Accession Council meeting to proclaim King Charles III.
Earlier this year, the senior clergyman stepped in at the 11th hour to lead the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, contracted Covid.
The Queen also missed the service owing to mobility issues.
"Later that day I got a message from the palace and indeed the Queen had watched on television," Archbishop Cottrell said.
"She hadn't switched over to the racing."
He said the Queen had, according to Buckingham Palace, been "touched" by his words.
'Life well lived'
The Queen's love of Yorkshire and its people was "well known", he said.
He said people were still feeling a range of emotions as they try to process the monarch's death.
"It's a bereavement, and with every bereavement there is shock, there is loss but there is also thankfulness for a life lived well," he said.
"A life of astonishing service. She was a person of simple but profound faith, and it was that faith that shaped her."
