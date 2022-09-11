King Charles III: Proclamations take place in North Yorkshire
Ceremonies to proclaim King Charles III as the new monarch have been taking place across North Yorkshire.
The county's High Sheriff James Lambert will make a proclamation in York outside the city's crown court at 13:00 BST.
He said it was a way to "get involved with the history of our country" and to "celebrate and reflect".
In Scarborough, a service will take place in the gardens at the side of the town hall at 16:00.
In Harrogate, a service will take place at 16:00, as the town's mayor Victoria Oldham will read the proclamation of the new King at the war memorial.
People are being asked to leave floral tributes by the Cenotaph.
At York Minster, The Archbishop of York presided over hymns and prayers in a service at 11:00.
He was also due to sign the book of condolence which is open at the Minster.
King Charles III was proclaimed King at a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday and smaller ceremonies are now taking place around the UK.
The King became the monarch after the death of his mother, HM Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
A 21-gun salute was held at Museum Gardens in York on Saturday, following a 96-gun salute held in the gardens on Friday to mark each year of the Queen's life.
They are held on royal anniversaries including Accession Day, the monarch's birthday, Coronation Day, the State Opening of Parliament and royal births.
The Ministry of Defence said there were historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th Century when guns and ammunition began to be adopted widely.
