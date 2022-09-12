Ben Nelson-Roux death: Teen found dead at hostel 'at risk of exploitation'
A 16-year-old found dead by his mother at an adult hostel had been classed as being at high risk of exploitation by older criminals, an inquest has heard.
Ben Nelson-Roux's body was discovered by mum Kate Roux at the Robert Street Hostel in Harrogate in April 2020, Northallerton Coroner's Court was told.
A child protection meeting into his case had been held on the day he died.
Special Branch officers had also visited him months before his death, the first day of the inquest heard.
Northallerton Coroner's Court was told that Ms Roux had called at the hostel to collect her son but he had failed to answer his door.
She got help to kick down the door and it was then she found her son's body.
The teenager had earlier been assessed as a possible victim of child criminal exploitation and he had a history of involvement with the police, social services and child and adolescent mental health services, the court heard.
On 8 April 2020, the day of Ben's death, a child protection strategy meeting was held following serious concerns for his safety, but he had died before any further action could be taken.
'County priority'
Giving evidence, Supt Andrea Kell, from North Yorkshire Police, said Ben had at various times been classed as being at low or medium risk of exploitation.
Supt Kell told the court that in December 2019 Ben and three other children were made a "county command priority" for suspected criminality - marking them as being at high risk of exploitation.
The inquest heard that this was shortly after Ben had reported being taken to Sheffield and forced to sell Class A drugs, and after he had been arrested in York on suspicion of dealing cocaine.
That same December, Special Branch officers had visited Ben to discuss information he had shared with his social worker, Supt Kell added.
No further details of that visit were revealed in court.
The charity Inquest, which provides support to families of people who have died in custody or when multiple agencies have been involved, said the inquest would consider the decision by North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council to place Ben in an adult homeless hostel.
It said that at a pre-inquest review in January, coroner Jonathan Heath had ruled that Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights was engaged, meaning agencies had "failed to protect the deceased against a human threat or other risk".
The inquest, which is expected to last about two weeks, continues.
