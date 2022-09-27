North Yorks: Second homes council tax hike a 'solution' to lack of housing
- Published
Plans to double council tax on second homes in North Yorkshire would stop towns being turned into "theme parks", a councillor has said.
A 100% tax premium on second homes is set to be introduced by North Yorkshire County Council in the next two years.
The move has been taken to stop locals being priced out of the property market in areas such as Whitby and Filey.
Councillor Phil Trumper said tourism had "gone too far" and the rise would keep Whitby as a "proper community".
Towns on the Yorkshire coast, including Whitby, Scarborough and Filey, are particularly affected by a lack of affordable housing.
Mr Trumper, for Whitby, said home ownership was one of the most important issues in the town, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service .
"Young people especially, and those with families, are finding it more difficult to get on the property ladder because people from outside of the area are investing in holiday lets, which is then reducing the number of properties that are available on the market and driving prices up," he said.
According to the National Housing Federation, there are 8,199 second homes in North Yorkshire - the highest number in the Yorkshire and Humber region.
Currently, properties only need to be available to let more than 20 weeks in a year for owners to access business rates, and the only proof needed to support a claim is evidence of an advertisement.
Under the new rules, which come into effect from April 2023, external holiday lets must be rented out for a minimum of 70 days a year to qualify for business rates, which often bring financial advantages.
Conservative councillor Mr Trumper said he believed the tax premiums would provide a "solution to the problem" with the tax being used to "provide more income to build affordable housing for local people".
He added that while tourism was a big industry, it could also create problems.
"I think we are at that tipping point where it has gone too far," he said.
"Schemes such as this will hopefully stop the town being turned into a theme park rather than keeping it as a proper community."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk