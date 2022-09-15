Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire big screens to show state funeral
- Published
People across Yorkshire will be able to join together to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on big screens.
The funeral will be shown on public screens in Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford, Hull, Ripon, York and Scarborough.
Scarborough Borough Council said its screen at the town's famous Spa would enable people to come together in "grief and remembrance".
Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place at Westminster Abbey from 11:00 BST on Monday.
A number of Anglican cathedrals are among venues screening the service.
They include Sheffield Cathedral, which said it would broadcast events in London on screens inside and outside the building and which will be open from 08:30 BST.
Meanwhile, Ripon Cathedral will screen the event from 09:30 BST and Bradford Cathedral from 10:00 BST.
Other venues showing the Queen's state funeral include Millennium Square in Leeds, Queen Victoria Square in Hull, the Vue Cinema at Clifton Moor in York and Sheffield's Curzon Cinema.
In Scarborough, the service will be broadcast in the Grand Hall of the town's Spa.
In a statement, Scarborough Borough Council said: "The service is being shown for people to come together in grief and remembrance, especially those who may live alone and may benefit from being around other people as the nation mourns together."
The council said no refreshment outlets at the Spa would be open on the day, but added that people would be able to bring a soft drink with them.
Queen Elizabeth II died at her home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland on 8 September.
She is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ahead of next week's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk