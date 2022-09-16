The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred pub to reopen after fire
A Michelin-starred restaurant is set to reopen nearly a year after it was gutted in a suspected arson attack.
The Star Inn, a thatched 14th Century pub, in Harome, North Yorkshire, was badly damaged in the blaze on 24 November 2021.
It will partially reopen on 1 October and has already received a flurry of bookings, owner Andrew Pern said.
"Hopefully, for us the reopening will have a feel-good factor and people will have missed us," he added.
"We have been out of the catering world for a year, it's been like our third lockdown," he said.
"It has been a long time. [The damage] was very extensive."
Chef Mr Pern said the building required specialist restoration to "get it back to its former glory" due to its grade II-listed status.
He said the newest side of the building, which was not as badly affected by the fire, will reopen first with work on the rest of the venue expected to be completed by December.
"The phone hasn't stopped [since the reopening was announced]," he said.
"It's a crazy time because it is a luxury to go out to wine and dine, with energy prices rising and these are difficult times in general. We will hopefully manage that storm. We are always positive."
Firefighters were called to the gastropub, near Helmsley, shortly after 22:00 GMT on the night of the fire.
It took several hours for the fire to be brought under control as it ripped through the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof and destroyed much of its supporting frame.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service previously said it believed the fire was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation. The force has been approached for comment.
