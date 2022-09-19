Queen Elizabeth II: Drax projects monarch's image on cooling towers
An image of Her Majesty the Queen has been projected onto one of the UK's largest power stations ahead of her funeral later.
Drax, near Selby, North Yorkshire, said the image was shown on Sunday evening on the 374ft (114m) high tower.
The company, which produces energy from biomass, said the image would be projected again on Monday evening.
Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on 8 September. Her funeral is due to start at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST.
Bruce Heppenstall, plant director at Drax, said: "It has been an incredibly moving week in which so many people across the world have shown their love and respect for the Queen.
"As we mourn her passing, our deepest condolences go to His Majesty King Charles III and all of the Royal Family."
Drax said the image, which resembles the picture of the Queen on a postage stamp, was projected between 20:00 BST and 00:00 BST on Sunday evening.
It is not the first time the firm has paid tribute to the monarch.
During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, it turned two of its 12 cooling towers blue and red.
