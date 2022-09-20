Scarborough: Murder arrest after man dies in attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died in Scarborough town centre at the weekend.
Officers were called to Newborough in the town following reports of an assault at about 21:00 on Saturday, police said.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died a short time later.
A 34-year-old man was arrested later on Saturday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
