Queen Elizabeth II: Paddington illustration 'a beautiful tribute'
- Published
The granddaughter of Paddington creator Michael Bond has said an illustration of the bear with the Queen was a "beautiful" way to pay tribute to her.
The illustration by Eleanor Tomlinson was created after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and shows the Queen walking with the bear and one of her corgis.
Robyn Jankel, who lives in York, said her grandfather would have had "no idea" his work would have this impact.
She said she felt "incredible lucky" to see him live on in this way.
Ms Tomlinson's artwork was based on a sketch played during the jubilee celebrations, showing Paddington visiting the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
The palace came up with an idea to film her acting opposite the bear to launch her televised jubilee concert, written by some of the people who worked on the Paddington films.
The Queen was praised for her comic timing and warmth in the sketch, and Paddington became an unlikely mascot for the late monarch, so much so that people have been leaving teddies and pictures of the bear alongside floral tributes.
Ms Jankel said of Ms Tomlinson's picture: "It is so lovely, it was a really beautiful way to sum up a poignant moment, she did a beautiful job.
"My grandad was an incredibly humble man, and he had no idea that Paddington would have this kind of effect on anybody.
"I think he would have really liked to meet her and they would have got on tremendously."
Ms Tomlinson, of South Cave, East Yorkshire, said seeing her illustration shared so many times was "a real mixture of emotions".
She said: "It was created in a much more joyful time.
"I saw Party at the Palace and I felt compelled to capture it in an illustration. There was no thought process really, I see something and be inspired and it will just be there in my imagination.
"I am just so glad that I took the time to bring that to life the following day."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.