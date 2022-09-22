Harrogate: Two men jailed over 'brutal' killing
- Published
Two men who filmed the "shocking and brutal" killing of a man in Harrogate have been jailed.
The body of Gracijus Balciauskas, 41, was found wrapped in a rug at a property in Mayfield Grove on 20 December 2021.
At Leeds Crown Court Vitalijus Koreiva, 37, was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murder.
Jaroslaw Rutowicz, 39, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
In a statement Mr Balciauskas's family said: "Even as the months pass, the pain of his loss still remains."
Det Ch Insp Jonathan Sygrove of North Yorkshire Police said after sentencing on Thursday: "The level of violence used against Gracijus Balciauskas was nothing short of brutal.
"The victim was subjected to a horrific assault which led to his death and shockingly Mr Balciauskas was filmed with a mobile phone while he lay dying."
A spokesperson for the force said Koreiva, of Mayfield Grove, and Rutowicz, of no fixed address, had blamed each other for Mr Balciauskas's death, but "ultimately the evidence had showed their involvement".
Mr Balciauskas's family said they would "always remember him as a friendly and jovial person".
