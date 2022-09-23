Final flight for balloon festival from York Racecourse venue
An annual balloon festival hosted near York Racecourse is to move to a new venue, organisers have said.
The three-day Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, which starts on Friday, features more than 50 hot air balloons, along with live music and entertainment.
However, organisers said the event would be "celebrating its final year" at the Knavesmire venue due to changes in the racecourse schedule.
Organiser John Lowery said it was an opportunity to grow the event.
It comes after last year's festival was rescheduled twice due to Covid and a clash with a race meeting.
"We can confirm that this will be the last Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to be held in York, on the Knavesmire, due to changes in the York Racecourse's schedule," Mr Lowery said.
"From its first beginnings in 2017, it's been a fantastic venue for the event which continues to evolve and grow [and] we have exciting plans for the future."
Organisers said they were looking at a number of new venues across the county that were able to accommodate campers.
The event - billed as the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the north of England - runs from 23-25 September.
