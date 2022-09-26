Yorkshire Dales: Major road safety scheme set to begin
A major road improvement scheme is set to get under way on a popular tourist route in the Yorkshire Dales.
The work, which involves resurfacing the A684 through Hawes, is essential in extending the life of the road and improving its safety, officials said.
It had originally been planned for earlier in the year, but was postponed to avoid the peak tourist season.
The work, funded through the government's Safer Roads Scheme, could take up to five and a half weeks,
The fund aims to address issues on the 50 A roads identified as being the most dangerous in the country, according to North Yorkshire County Council.
Executive member for highways and transport Keane Duncan, said: "The A684 through Hawes is in a poor condition, so this extensive resurfacing will have considerable safety improvements and make it fit for future traffic demands."
The resurfacing work is due to start at the western end of the Market Place and progress to the speed limit signs at the eastern edge.
Councillor Yvonne Peacock, who represents the Upper Dales division, added: "Thankfully, the work will take place outside of the peak tourist season. However, we apologise for the inconvenience it will inevitably cause."
The authority was awarded £7m to fund improvement projects on the A684, one of the major routes through the Yorkshire Dales.
Work has already taken place at several locations along the route, including Leyburn.
During the latest works, a signed diversion route will be in place with managed access to properties and businesses within the closure.
