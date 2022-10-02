North York Moors: All-terrain scooters to widen access
- Published
A national park has increased its availability of all-terrain mobility vehicles to help make its land more accessible to all visitors.
The North York Moors National Park Authority said it now had the off-road scooters available in four locations, with vehicles available to hire at Dalby Forest and at Cropton.
They join Sutton Bank and Ravenscar, which already have the vehicles.
The vehicles can be used for an annual £10 membership, with training provided.
They have been paid for by Anglo American, which is building a potash mine in the national park, as part of a Section 106 agreement.
The agreement is in place "to help offset the impacts of the mine on the environment and on tourism", the park authority said.
It said the vehicles, which can cope with steep slopes and rough terrain, are part of a scheme to help more people with disabilities or mobility impairments enjoy its landscapes.
Work has also been carried out to remove stiles and resurface paths to improve access.
Mike Hawtin, head of nature recovery projects at the North York Moors National Park, said the scheme ensured that access to the park was "available to the widest possible range of people".
"In expanding the scheme, we are enabling visitors or residents to access experiences such as the drama of a sweeping coastal vista, taking in the finest view in England or the peace and tranquillity of a trek through the forest," he said.