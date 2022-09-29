Vale of Mowbray pork pie maker enters administration
More than 170 jobs have been lost after a pork pie producer went into administration.
The Vale of Mowbray company, based at Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, has been producing pork pies since 1928.
The administrators said it had experienced "significant financial challenges" including rising energy costs and recruitment problems.
It employed 219 people and 171 have been made redundant, according to the administrators FRP.
The remaining staff will stay in the short-term to help wind down the operation.
Joint administrator Martyn Pullin said: "The Vale of Mowbray was a proud family business with a loved brand that has been synonymous with pork pies for generations.
"But the increasingly difficult trading conditions being experienced by many energy and labour-intensive manufacturing businesses have ultimately led to the business' closure."
He said a marketing process had been conducted to attract fresh investment, but without any viable offers the directors had closed the business and appointed administrators.
The company, which billed itself as the UK's "number one pork pie brand", began as a brewery in 1795 before starting to produce pies in the 1920s.
