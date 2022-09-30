Scarborough Hospital sorry after man, 88, moved eight times
A woman has received an apology for the way her 88-year-old father was treated while in a North Yorkshire hospital.
Angus Taylor's physical and mental health had deteriorated since his five-week stay at Scarborough Hospital, according to his family.
Daughter Karen Banks said as well as suffering a fall from a trolley, her father endured eight moves between wards, a trust board meeting heard.
York and Scarborough NHS Trust said lessons would be learned.
Ms Banks told board members during the meeting: "I prevented the ninth move. Two of the moves involved him being woken up at midnight. My father found these moves extremely distressing.
"He said to me, 'I cannot cope anymore with these moves.'"
Ms Banks claimed the moves delayed her father's eventual discharge and the effect of the hospital stay had been profound.
She said: "I have become Dad's carer now and this is for someone who was completely mobile and did everything himself."
'Sincere apology'
Alan Downey, chair of the board, said Ms Banks' account had been "hard words to hear", before issuing "a sincere apology".
He said lessons would be learned, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
He told Ms Banks: "I would like to offer a sincere apology, on behalf of all the nurses and the trust, for the experience your father has gone through and the experience you have gone through with him.
"The really important thing with all these patient stories is, of course, to listen to them and address specific points."
The board added that it was looking into creating a senior matron position who would be charged with managing the flow of patients.
