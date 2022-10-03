Long wait times at York council customer call centre
Staff shortages mean some people are waiting more than two hours to have their calls answered by City of York Council, a report says.
Average wait times have risen from 42 seconds in 2019/2020 to 18 minutes by July 2022.
More than 40% of people hang up before their calls are answered.
The council report says a number of experienced staff had left and several posts remained unfilled despite a rolling recruitment campaign.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, customer centre staff have reported a rise in abusive and difficult customers who are becoming frustrated at waiting for so long, which in turn makes more staff want to leave.
"The centre was badly affected at the end of the final pandemic lockdown when a large number of staff left the organisation," the report said.
It added: "Due to the nature of the role it has been accepted over the years that there will always be some turnover however more recently staff have moved out of the organisation into retail or leisure where the pay is comparative or higher."
'Staff morale'
Recent government support packages that have been managed by the council, have resulted in more people calling the customer centre for help.
From this month, the centre will close half an hour earlier.
"This is a small change but will help in ensuring better phone cover across the core part of the day in removing the need for multiple shift patterns worked by staff and it will also help with staff morale," according to the report.
The council is also considering using automated phone responses for common queries deal to "shift away from human-led phone calls and provide a more interactive 24/7 service".
The council's scrutiny committee will discuss the report later
