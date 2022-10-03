New Earswick: Man grabs boy, 11, by throat in street attack
- Published
Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old boy was assaulted by a man in a street near York.
The man is believed to have grabbed the boy by the throat on Alder Way, between Conifer Close and Spruce Close, in New Earswick before leaving on a bike.
The assault happened at about 15:00 BST on 14 September, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The man, possibly carrying a shoulder bag, is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s and about 6ft tall.
He had a shaved or bald head and a short beard, the force added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.