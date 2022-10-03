New Earswick: Man grabs boy, 11, by throat in street attack

Alder Way, New Earswick
The incident happened in Alder Way, New Earswick, in September

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old boy was assaulted by a man in a street near York.

The man is believed to have grabbed the boy by the throat on Alder Way, between Conifer Close and Spruce Close, in New Earswick before leaving on a bike.

The assault happened at about 15:00 BST on 14 September, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The man, possibly carrying a shoulder bag, is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s and about 6ft tall.

He had a shaved or bald head and a short beard, the force added.

