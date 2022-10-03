London Marathon: Guinness World Record for runner dressed as unicorn
- Published
A Harrogate runner has set a new Guinness World Record after running the London Marathon dressed as a unicorn.
Father-of-three Jeremie Maillard is now the fastest male to be dressed as a mythical creature to complete the 26.2-mile (42.2km) race, recording a time of three hours and 26 minutes.
He said his daughter loves unicorns and the record was a bonus.
"I did practise round Harrogate, so the locals must have thought there was a unicorn on the run," he joked.
Mr Maillard sported flashy leg warmers, a rainbow tail and a mask, although he admitted to having struggled with the latter accessory.
"It was very hard because there's only a small hole through the mouth of the unicorn to see out of, and the breathing as well, so it was very limited vision. It was quite hot," he said.
Mr Maillard is no stranger to running the London Marathon dressed as a mythical creature, having previously completed the course as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle for his son.
Guinness World Record judges at the finish line confirmed he had shaved 22 minutes off the previous record.
We believe in unicorns 🦄Jeremie Maillard, fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male)🌸3:26:38 #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/3eJ4PmnAXh— #GWR2023 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 2, 2022
Mr Maillard raised more than £1,200 for Alzheimer's Research UK, in memory of his late father.
"I made a promise to the kids' school that if I broke the record I would do the school pick-up in my unicorn outfit, so I was inundated with messages yesterday from other parents," he added.
Guinness World Records said the marathon saw 34 record attempts. Of these, 18 secured a record, it said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.